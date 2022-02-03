Advertisement

An amplified storm pattern over Alaska

By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:18 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A very active storm pattern is in place, directing a series of large and vigorous winter storm systems to impact the state this week and into the coming weekend. Alaska’s Weather Source counts five storms to affect the state in the next seven days.

Southeast Alaska sees a range of winter weather from heavy snow and gusty winds to heavy rain and freezing drizzle, even ice accumulations to .25 inches. Juneau reports 8 inches of snow and 13 inches in Sitka and Port Alexander.

In Southwest Alaska there will be more snow Thursday into Friday, with a blizzard warning for the Bethel and surrounding areas. Expect 3-7 inches of snow, and winds will gust to 45 mph.

For the Kenai Peninsula, snow will start Thursday morning, in amounts of 3 to 6 inches.

In Anchorage, expect light snow showers through the day Thursday, picking up toward evening. Snow of up to 2-4 inches could fall.

The hot spot Wednesday was Dutch Harbor at 44 degrees, and the cold spot was -50 degrees in Eagle, at the airport.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

