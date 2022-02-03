Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle sworn into office

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Michael Kerle has taken over as chief of police at the Anchorage Police Department.

“I will faithfully perform the duties of Anchorage Police Chief,” Kerle said Wednesday while he took his oath.

Within minutes of taking the oath of office, he thanked those close to him.

“We have the best members of law enforcement and non-sworn people of any law enforcement agency in the United States,” Kerle said. “It is my privilege to be able to lead you.”

Then he responded to concerns voiced Tuesday night by members of the public about distrust of the police department and a lack of connection to the community.

“To those members of the community who are hesitant or reluctant to trust the police,” Kerle said. “I want to open up the dialog, I want to have honest, truthful dialog so that we can make Anchorage and even better place for everyone — every member of our society.”

The Anchorage Police Department has seen some instability among its upper ranks, with former Chief Ken McCoy retiring after less than a year in that position and former Deputy Chief Gerard Asselin stepping down.

The president of the police union, Sgt. Jeremy Conkling, says it’s been nice to be able to get a picture of what the future of the department will look like.

“The connection between the police department and the community is essential,” Conkling said. “We cannot be effective as a police department if we don’t have the support of the community, and we understand — we go to great lengths to build that trust, to build that relationship, to maintain that relationship, to provide the professional level of service that our officers provide on a daily basis.”

Some of the comments made Tuesday night revolved around the police department’s as yet unfinished policy for the use of body-worn cameras for police officers. The cameras were approved by voters last April, but the policy is still being finalized after a two-month pause to work out potential legal issues surrounding privacy laws.

Kerle has served the police department in Anchorage since 1996. In that time, he served in multiple roles, in the patrol division, special operations and in crime suppression. Kerle was promoted to deputy chief in February 2020.

