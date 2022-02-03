Advertisement

Audio tapes of Maine man played at cold case murder trial

Audio recordings of a Maine man speaking to police were played Wednesday for jurors hearing murder and rape charges against him in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Alaska in 1993.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:24 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska - Audio recordings of a Maine man speaking to police were played Wednesday for jurors hearing murder and rape charges against him in connection with the death of a 20-year-old student in Alaska in 1993.

Sophie Sergie was found with multiple injuries and a gunshot wound in a bathroom of a dorm at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks. It wasn’t until 2018 that police identified 47-year-old Steven Downs, of Auburn, Maine, as a potential suspect.

The Sun Journal reports Downs can be heard in the recordings made by Maine police in 2019 denying that he knew Sergie and saying “there has to be a mistake.”

