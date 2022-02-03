Advertisement

Boots 2 Brews provides apprenticeships for those exiting the military

Zip Kombucha is offering internships to people exiting the military in its Boot 2 Brews program.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM AKST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage brewery is helping people find a new career when they leave the military. Jessie Janes, owner of Zip Kombucha, calls his program Boots 2 Brews.

Janes said he applied for and was accepted into a federal program that allows him to provide internships to military members during their last months of active duty.

“As people are coming out of the military, they’re retiring or just moving on to civilian life, it’s a program that allows them to spend 4 to 6 months learning a new skill,” he said.

Interns learn all aspects of the brewing business for beer and kombucha, including things like packaging and marketing — skills, Janes said, that can help them in many different areas.

“As a small business, there’s things that we do in the way of procurement and logistics that are easily transferable to other industries,” he said.

Janes, who spent 12 years in the U.S. Army and is now a member of the Air National Guard, said he’s excited to help fellow service members, who generally make dependable workers.

“As a military member, we get a lot of training and there’s a lot of pre-vetting that goes into even joining the military to begin with,” he said. “So when I get these applicants, I know that they are going to be, you know, pretty dedicated, disciplined individuals that are going to be really interested in working and learning, and potentially becoming part of our team.”

Janes said so far they’ve graduated three interns, one of whom is currently working for the brewery. But he isn’t worried about other graduates providing competition.

“If somebody else wants to bring more kombucha into the world, to me it’s more the merrier,” he said. “Just like it is with the craft beer scene.”

