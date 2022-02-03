Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Wainwright has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers had gotten a report in late January that Pfc. Jordan Colvin, 19, had allegedly sexually abused a minor in Interior Alaska, according to an online trooper dispatch report.

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit thoroughly investigated the allegations and determined that Colvin had sexually abused a minor multiple times in 2021,” the online report states.

According to troopers, Colvin was arrested on Tuesday on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. Online court records show the alleged victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

Fort Wainwright confirmed Colvin is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment there. Online court records show Colvin was arraigned at the Fairbanks Courthouse on Wednesday and that his next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

