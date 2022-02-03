Advertisement

Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges

By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:57 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Wainwright has been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers had gotten a report in late January that Pfc. Jordan Colvin, 19, had allegedly sexually abused a minor in Interior Alaska, according to an online trooper dispatch report.

“The Alaska Bureau of Investigation’s Fairbanks Major Crimes Unit thoroughly investigated the allegations and determined that Colvin had sexually abused a minor multiple times in 2021,” the online report states.

According to troopers, Colvin was arrested on Tuesday on four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, and taken to the Fairbanks Correctional Center. Online court records show the alleged victim was between the ages of 13 and 15.

Fort Wainwright confirmed Colvin is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment there. Online court records show Colvin was arraigned at the Fairbanks Courthouse on Wednesday and that his next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

ConocoPhillips Alaska, part of the petroleum giant based in Texas, reported $451 million in net...
ConocoPhillips Alaska reports $451 million in 2021 fourth quarter net income
Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage man threatened to drive truck into Mat-Su hospital, troopers say
The Anchorage Reapportionment Committee is hosting its last public forum before taking a vote...
Public forum held for Eagle River, Chugiak over reapportionment
Ariane Aramburo brings you the FastCast for Feb. 3.
Feb. 3 FastCast