Health foundation presents homelessness assessment to Wasilla City Council

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A growing problem is occurring in a community that is also seeing a rapidly growing population. The Mat-Su Health Foundation and Agnew Beck Consulting presented an assessment on homelessness to the Wasilla City Council during its Jan. 24 meeting.

The city of Wasilla extended an invitation to the health foundation to speak at the meeting after the city was unable to attend the public meetings the foundation held a few weeks prior.

“I’m just really pleased that the city council was interested in the homeless study that we did,” said Elizabeth Ripley, president and CEO of the Mat-Su Health Foundation, in an interview. “... the city’s really interested in looking at what are some solutions to reducing homelessness or preventing people from becoming homeless.”

The presentation centered around research and data that has been compiled over the last year within the homeless community in the Matanuska-Susitna region, as well as Housing Inventory Count, Homeless Management Information System, the census, and eviction court filings. According to the data, approximately 630 households are experiencing homelessness and an estimated 290 of those households are not receiving any services through various organizations.

Ripley says the challenges people experiencing homelessness face are significant, and they fall across every sector that plays a role in addressing and preventing the problem, including government, health foundations, nonprofits and businesses.

“To address this problem, we need a lot of folks to come to the table and collaborate and coordinate and work together to create a strategic plan to help us move this work forward,” Ripley said.

After the presentation, city council members asked questions and made their own statements regarding homelessness in the borough, including council member Stuart Graham, who questioned the lack of religious and family-oriented groups on the steering committee listed on the project and suggested that deterioration of family values over the years has led, in part, to the growing crisis.

“The long-term fix here isn’t money, it’s a change in values,” Graham said at the Monday meeting.

In an interview, Ripley said the foundation advocates for health in all policies, and that government is an integral partner in both funding as well as support through ordinances and legislation that can impact the homeless population, citing access to behavioral health, mental health, and substance abuse treatment.

“When we deny those providers from setting up in the city limits and establishing treatment options, we then put a barrier in front of homeless people to address some of the issues that can actually cause and perpetuate homelessness,” she said.

Senior Program Officer for the foundation Jim Beck acknowledged in the presentation to the city council that it is unlikely homelessness is a problem that has an ultimate solution, but that the intent is to try and ensure homelessness is brief and a one-time experience.

“The goal of the program is to make sure that as many people are adequately housed and sheltered in ways that improve their health, the health of their families, and the health of our population,” Ripley said. “And to do that in a way that’s respectful and brings dignity.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.