Never-ending stormy pattern keeps snow in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Deja Vu all over again, as a continuous cycle of lows keep snow in the forecast for the southern half of the state. This morning, snow is already falling from Southwest Alaska to Southeast. From blizzard warnings and high wind warnings across Southwest and western Alaska, to winter storm warnings in Southeast, the impacts from this storm are being felt across a large portion of the state. While areas north of the Alaska Range are holding onto quiet and fairly cold conditions, the snowy weather pattern for the southern half of the state looks to remain for the foreseeable future.

Southwest/Western Alaska

High winds continue to impact the region, as winds out of the northeast are gusting upwards of 60 mph, with isolated gusts up to 70 mph through Norton Sound and Nulato Hills. The high winds will lead to a significant reduction in visibility through the day, with wind chills approaching 20 to 40 below zero at times. While the winds will gradually die down through the day, breezy conditions can still be expected into the evening hours.

Snow is also a concern from Bristol Bay and through the Kuskokwim Delta, where an additonal 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible through the day. The immediate coast could even see some areas of freezing rain or wintry mix before the activity dwindles into the evening. While the trend ahead is drier conditions for the region, some light snow showers could linger into the weekend. However, today is looking to be the worst of the next seven.

Southcentral

Following a brief break in the activity, snow is ramping up across the region. Much like we saw Tuesday, the snow will be slow to start and then become steady into the afternoon hours. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the entire Kenai, Western Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin. Meanwhile Thompson Pass remains under a blizzard warning, as winds and snow could lead to difficult travel conditions through the day.

The greatest extent of the snowfall accumulation will occur through Prince William Sound and Copper River Basin, it’s here where 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible. The good news is, the heaviest snow will occur into the night when traffic is lowest, as the low pulls off to the east. The greatest potential for travel issues will occur through Portage Valley, where winds and snow could lead to hazardous roads and reduced visibilities. Take it easy and prepare for delays as the snow continues to build into the region. A large portion of the Kenai will also see blowing snow issues, as winds up to 35 mph and snow in the range of 2 to 6 inches is expected.

Meanwhile for Anchorage, 1 to 4 inches of snow is expected, with the highest amounts occurring across South Anchorage and through Midtown. Some blowing snow is expected, as winds up to 20 mph could loft some snow into the air. For areas north of Anchorage and into the valley, a dusting to less than 2 inches is expected.

We’ll see drier conditions for Friday, although a chance for snow is still expected. Looking ahead to the weekend, snow lovers will rejoice, as the ongoing weather pattern looks to bring another round of snow to the region.

Southeast

The greatest impacts over the next week will occur from Thursday into Friday, as heavy snow is still in the forecast. While warmer air building into the panhandle will lead to a changeover to rain for areas south of Sitka, the rest of Southeast can expect to see heavy wet snow. As a result, several areas remain under a winter storm warning for up to 10 inches of snow. Not only will this lead to hazardous travel conditions, but reduced visibility could be an issue at times. While warmer air will eventually build into a large portion of Southeast, the extent of the cold through Taiya Inlet and Lynn Canal could delay the changeover into Friday afternoon.

Outside of the snow chances, winds will gust up to 40 mph for parts of the region, with moderate rain through the Central to Southern Inner Channels. 1 to 3 inches of rain can be expected through the weekend, with some minor flooding or drainage issues likely. Certainly something to watch, as the outlook ahead keeps very active and wet weather in the forecast.

Stay safe and travelers prepare!

