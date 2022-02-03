Advertisement

Palin resumes court battle with Times after COVID illness

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin...
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a rally in Montgomery, Ala. Palin is on the verge of making new headlines in a legal battle with The New York Times. A defamation lawsuit against the Times, brought by the brash former Alaska governor in 2017, is set to go to trial starting Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in federal court in Manhattan.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
By Tom Hays
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is back in a New York City courtroom more than a week after her libel trial against The New York Times was postponed because she tested positive for COVID-19.

A judge put off the trial in federal court until Thursday to give an unvaccinated Palin time to get over any possible symptoms. The 57-year-old Palin has publicly said she won’t get the vaccine.

In an opening statement, Palin attorney Shane Vogt told jurors they should put aside their opinions about Palin and focus on whether she was defamed by the Times. Times’ attorney David Axelrod told jurors she was not.

