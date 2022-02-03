Palin resumes court battle with Times after COVID illness

NEW YORK (AP) - Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is back in a New York City courtroom more than a week after her libel trial against The New York Times was postponed because she tested positive for COVID-19.

A judge put off the trial in federal court until Thursday to give an unvaccinated Palin time to get over any possible symptoms. The 57-year-old Palin has publicly said she won’t get the vaccine.

In an opening statement, Palin attorney Shane Vogt told jurors they should put aside their opinions about Palin and focus on whether she was defamed by the Times. Times’ attorney David Axelrod told jurors she was not.

