Sled dog scavenger hunt raises money for Anchorage Mushing District arch

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Mushing District, in collaboration with the Fur Rondy, has put together a project to raise money for an arch to be placed in downtown Anchorage to symbolize the start of the Iditarod.

The project is called “Sled Dogs Downtown” and is featuring 16 Alaskan artists who have each created their own one-of-a kind pieces of art to be auctioned off for the fundraiser.

Beginning Feb. 23, the painted sled dogs will be hidden at 16 downtown businesses where locals can go on a scavenger hunt to locate the dogs. Last year, the sled dog races were cancelled due to COVID-19, so Jim Huettl, president of the Anchorage Mushing District, started this new tradition as way to still bring sled dogs to downtown.

“I’m not born and raised in Alaska but I’ve been here 50 years and I fell in love with the Fur Rendezvous the first time I came,” Hettle said. “It’s just something that’s so uniquely Alaskan and it’s just a great thing to be able to pass onto your children and their children. It’s a wonderful event.”

In addition to the arch, there will be informational signage that will detail the history of sled dogs in Alaska, banners of famous racers and sled dogs, and bronze dog paws in the sidewalks that people can purchase and have engraved with their names in them.

After the scavenger hunt, an online auction will be held on March 13. Last year, some of the dog artwork was sold to bidders in California and other states in the Lower 48 in 2021 The Anchorage mushing district was also able to raise $10,000 from the proceeds and they expect this year to be even better. In total, the arch is going to cost $400,000 to complete.

