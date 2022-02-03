Advertisement

Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic

A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community. (Source: WPTV)
By Josh Navarro
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:12 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A high school student in Florida spent part of the pandemic giving back to her community.

Mia Bonutti, a senior at Oxbridge Academy, renovated a 30-foot camper to donate to someone in need of a home.

“The idea actually started my sophomore year when I came up with the idea during quarantine. And then it kind of became a reality starting my junior year,” she said.

It took about four to five months to completely rip everything apart in the camper and start the renovation.

The year-long project is part of the school’s independent study where a student pursues a topic of interest.

“When you provide them the opportunity to find things for themselves and just there to support them, to let them swim and do on their own, they can do amazing things,” science teacher Benjamin Matzen said.

Mia was able to hone in on her woodworking skills, but it became more about helping those who may have lost a home during the pandemic.

“I really want to make a space for someone who has lost everything and have them at the house even if it is temporary,” Mia said.

The camper will be donated to Veteran Car Donations Friday.

Copyright 2022 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a...
Naked man arrested after opening fire on bus, killing 1
The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested two people in the death of a man who was picking up...
Deputies arrest two in death of elderly Florida man
Denver Broncos executive John Elway sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the...
Elway defends himself, says Flores interview was no sham
Mia Bonutti, a senior at Oxbridge Academy, renovated a 30-foot camper to donate to someone in...
Teen renovates camper in hopes of helping someone who lost their home in the pandemic