Teens arrested after vehicle in Wasilla stolen with child inside, troopers say

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Three teenagers face charges after Alaska State Troopers say they stole a vehicle that had a 6-year-old child inside.

The teens were taken to the Division of Juvenile Justice Mat-Su Youth Facility on Wednesday night after a reported burglary in progress on Williwaw Way just outside of Wasilla.

According to a dispatch posted by troopers, a 17-year-old male driver, 16-year-old male passenger and 17-year-old female passenger were all taken to the Mat-Su Youth Facility. The initial report to troopers was for a burglary in progress, but troopers received an additional report that a nearby vehicle was stolen while the child was still inside.

Patrol troopers from Wasilla and Palmer, Bureau of Highway Patrol, the Criminal Suppression Unit, Trooper Command personnel and Wasilla police all responded to the subdivision. Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said the initial call indicated that there was a child abduction.

The stolen vehicle was located near Crusey Street and the Parks Highway in Wasilla without the 6-year-old. Troopers wrote that the child “was kicked out of the vehicle a few blocks after the theft and walked back home” with no injuries.

”With this information law enforcement from across the Mat-Su Valley descended on the area to safely locate the child,” McDaniel said. “Once the child was safely located and determined to no longer be in danger, the response to the stolen vehicle and burglary was investigated by patrol Troopers.”

The driver was listed as a runaway and faces charges of vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, and accessory to burglary. Troopers also wrote that the 17-year-old female passenger faces charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The 16-year-old male passenger faces charges of burglary, fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

