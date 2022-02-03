Advertisement

Teens arrested after vehicle in Wasilla stolen with child inside, troopers say

Child walked back to Williwaw neighborhood home unharmed
Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 12:26 PM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Three teenagers face charges after Alaska State Troopers say they stole a vehicle that had a 6-year-old child inside.

The teens were taken to the Division of Juvenile Justice Mat-Su Youth Facility on Wednesday night after a reported burglary in progress on Williwaw Way just outside of Wasilla.

According to a dispatch posted by troopers, a 17-year-old male driver, 16-year-old male passenger and 17-year-old female passenger were all taken to the Mat-Su Youth Facility. The initial report to troopers was for a burglary in progress, but troopers received an additional report that a nearby vehicle was stolen while the child was still inside.

Related: Child locked out of home walks to gas station

Patrol troopers from Wasilla and Palmer, Bureau of Highway Patrol, the Criminal Suppression Unit, Trooper Command personnel and Wasilla police all responded to the subdivision. Trooper spokesperson Austin McDaniel said the initial call indicated that there was a child abduction.

The stolen vehicle was located near Crusey Street and the Parks Highway in Wasilla without the 6-year-old. Troopers wrote that the child “was kicked out of the vehicle a few blocks after the theft and walked back home” with no injuries.

”With this information law enforcement from across the Mat-Su Valley descended on the area to safely locate the child,” McDaniel said. “Once the child was safely located and determined to no longer be in danger, the response to the stolen vehicle and burglary was investigated by patrol Troopers.”

The driver was listed as a runaway and faces charges of vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, and accessory to burglary. Troopers also wrote that the 17-year-old female passenger faces charges of fifth-degree criminal mischief. The 16-year-old male passenger faces charges of burglary, fourth-degree assault and fifth-degree criminal mischief.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown: FTC warns buyers to beware of real estate investment promises
According to the Federal Trade Commission, real estate and investment scams lure you in with...
Consumer Crackdown - Real Estate Investments
Petroleum giant ConocoPhillips reported $451 million in net income in the fourth quarter of...
ConocoPhillips reports $451 million in 2021 fourth quarter net income
Alaska senator hopes US, allies can help prevent ‘biggest invasion since World War II’
Alaska senator hopes US, allies can help prevent ‘biggest invasion since World War II’