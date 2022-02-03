Advertisement

Vehicle deaths reach 15 year high, Secretary Buttigieg says DOT plans to make roads safer

More than 31,000 have died in vehicle crashes in 2021.
By David Ade
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:01 AM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Data recently released by the Department of Transportation shows more than 31,000 people died in vehicle crashes during the first nine months of 2021, the deadliest nine months on American roads since 2006.

The DOT said it has a plan to make American roads safer, called the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS).

Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “That means safer vehicles, safer road designs, safer people, safer speeds and paying attention to the care that people get when there is a crash in the immediate aftermath.”

According to the Department of Transportation’s website, the NRSS, “…Outlines the Department’s comprehensive approach to significantly reducing serious injuries and deaths on our Nation’s highways, roads, and streets. This is the first step in working toward an ambitious long-term goal of reaching zero roadway fatalities. Safety is U.S. DOT’s top priority, and the NRSS represents a Department-wide approach to working with stakeholders across the country to achieve this goal.”

Cathy Chase, President of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, a group that pushes for policy it believes will makes roads safer, said the plan is a good start.

Chase said, “This issuance of a plan is the easy part if you will. The implementation of it is where the rubber hits the road.”

Chase also said the NRSS is light on specifics, and that she needs to see immediate action from the DOT before there’s anything to celebrate.

She said, “We really need the U.S. Department of Transportation to get going on some of these rule makings, especially considering the skyrocketing fatalities that have been happening on our roadways.”

Buttigieg and Chase said those numbers show why quick action is needed to make roads safer.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
In this Sept. 21, 2017, file photo, former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin speaks at a...
Palin dines out again in NYC days after positive virus test
Gov. Mike Dunleavy unveiled a new public safety initiative on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.
Alaska governor to give State of State speech Tuesday
Anchorage’s first ever chief equity officer, Clifford Armstrong III, was appointed by Acting...
Anchorage’s first chief equity officer has settled with city in lawsuit over termination
The Kenai Peninsula Borough building in Soldotna, Alaska.
Kenai Peninsula Mayor Charlie Pierce joins race for Alaska governor