5 fire fatalities in as many months last year in the Mat-Su

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After a series of deadly fires last year, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough is strongly encouraging residents to think about fire safety in their homes. The borough fire department responded to five fires that resulted in fatalities between the months of August and December of 2021.

Five people lost their lives in those fires last year. To put it in perspective, the borough hadn’t seen a civilian fire death in the community since 2018.

It’s not clear if there were specific reasons behind the uptick in fire fatalities, but they did all have one thing in common; none of the structures had fully functioning smoke alarm systems.

“The biggest message right now is smoke detectors,” Deputy Director for Mat-Su Borough Fire and Rescue Brian Davis said. “... You cannot have too many smoke detectors.”

Residents should make sure they have smoke alarms installed in every bedroom, outside of sleeping areas, and on every floor of a home. Maintenance is also necessary — test them monthly and replace batteries twice a year. Davis said a good way to remember to do this is to replace the batteries when changing the clocks during daylight savings.

Another easy step to reduce risk is to close bedroom doors at night to prevent smoke and heat from getting into the room buying more time to get out — and once you get out, stay out. Don’t try to go back in for any reason. Families should plan and practice a fire escape plan in their home and know at least two ways out.

Fire service officials also say to never leave cooking unattended or try to cook while tired or intoxicated. According to a fact sheet provided by the borough, from 2011 to 2020 Alaska experienced 161 fire-related fatalities and nearly half of those were reported as the person being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The top five causes of residential structure fires are smoking, candles, cooking, electrical, and heating systems.

“In the summertime, we had a number of fires from people who put out their cigarettes in potted plants thinking that dirt is a good area to contain it,” said Davis. “And so much organic material in potting soil that these often will smolder for a while and start a fire.”

Auxiliary heaters are another popular item in Alaska households that could potentially be hazardous and it’s recommended to monitor them while in use. Residents should also never use an oven to heat a home and have chimneys and heating equipment cleaned and inspected annually by a qualified professional.

There are programs available to help residents that are in need of smoke detector installation in their homes. Davis said people should contact their local fire department.

