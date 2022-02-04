Additional snow likely across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Nearly 4 inches of snow has fallen across Anchorage since Thursday, with our official snow depth closing in just under 20 inches. While some lingering snow showers are still with us this morning, the core of th emoisture is shifting into the Panhandle. A winter storm warning is still in effect for parts of Southeast for varying times, as up to 15 inches of snow can fall in some parts of Southeast. With warmer air nosing into the panhandle, freezing rain is also a concern for through the day, with ice amounting to a glaze to just under a tenth of an inch. While the activity will begin to taper off through the day, more widespread precipitation builds in for the weekend.

Here in Southcentral, upper level disturbances will keep some light snow in the forecast through the day. While amounts will be in the half an inch to an inch range, higher amounts will fall through Prince William Sound. Take it easy on the roads, as active weather pattern will keep snow in the forecast for some time. The heaviest snow today will fall in Valdez, wher eup to 7 inches of snow looks likely.

We’re trending drier for the weekend for Southcentral, as the area of low pressure moving out of the northern Pacific Ocean is shifting more eastward. This will keep widespread rain, snow and freezing rain through Southeast into the weekend. Minor flooding and drainage issues look likely in the days ahead.

