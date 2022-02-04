Advertisement

Missing Alabama girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.
The Amber Alert for 2-year-old Sebastian Rios has been canceled.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has canceled an Amber Alert for a 12-year-old Alabama girl.

Law enforcement sources say Eidy Aracely Tzi Coc has been found and is safe.

The Enterprise Police Department is investigating the abduction of Eidy. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued the Amber Alert for Eidy at 6:23 p.m.

She was last seen Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. on Anthony Circle in Enterprise, Alabama.

Eidy was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. She is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Eidy may have been traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black 2017 GMC Acadia.

Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in...
Eidy may be traveling with a Hispanic male by the name of Alvaro Cucul occupying a black in color 2017 GMC Acadia.(Enterprise Police Department)

If anyone has any information, immediately contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

ConocoPhillips Alaska, part of the petroleum giant based in Texas, reported $451 million in net...
ConocoPhillips Alaska reports $451 million in 2021 fourth quarter net income
Charlie and Diamond were found outside locked in a crate during freezing temperatures,...
2 dogs found in crate during freezing weather looking for forever home together
A massive snow and ice storm slams the US.
As winter storm moves across US, ice becomes bigger concern
Police are still looking to identify the suspect who fell through the ceiling.
Attempted robber with gun falls through ceiling of bank, leaves when he can’t open vault