Alaskan women celebrate national Wear Red Day

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - National Wear Red Day calls for women across Alaska to “Reclaim Your Rhythm.”

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women, accounting for one in three deaths each year. Heart disease doesn’t discriminate and can affect a woman at any age, according to the site, and typically, the symptoms to heart disease and stroke are silent.

This year’s theme is all about getting moving, whether that’s through dance, exercise or just making moves towards a healthier tomorrow.

Ella Goss, the Go Red For Women chair in Alaska, said she will be doing her part to bring awareness, and hopes others will too.

“For me, I will be wearing red and I will be walking with my husband and hopefully having a couple of really healthy meals,” Goss said. “I would also encourage people to talk to their co-workers, talk to their family members, maybe understand your family history, but it’s really important as National Go Red for Women heart month, to really bring awareness to you and your loved ones about what you can do to change your personal history around heart disease and stroke.”

Interested individuals can support Go Red for Women by wearing red, joining in on the online conversation, make a donation or attend the Go Red for Women luncheon on March 23 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage.

