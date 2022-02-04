Anchorage man threatened to drive truck into Mat-Su hospital, troopers say

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers arrested an Anchorage man Tuesday evening after he allegedly threatened to drive his truck into the lobby of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that they arrested 53-year-old David Filiatrault during a traffic stop after a report came in that he told staff at the hospital that he was planning to drive his truck through the lobby and into the reception desk.

“A security guard evacuated all persons from the lobby in front of the reception desk,” troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain said in an email.

After troopers made contact with Filiatrault, he was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree terroristic threatening.

