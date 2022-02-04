Advertisement

Dimond hockey disqualified from conference tournament

By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:48 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The No. 1 seeded Dimond Lynx boys hockey team has been disqualified from the Cook Inlet Conference hockey tournament after playing an academically ineligible player in the regular season.

According to Anchorage School District Secondary Education Director Marty Lang, the Alaska School Activities Association has a set criteria for academic eligibility. Student athletes have to maintain a 2.0 GPA and pass five classes in a semester to remain eligible.

“This was absolutely not a circumstance where a coach knowingly played a student who was ineligible,” Lang said. “This really was a building level process where we really failed to follow our own procedures and kind of misidentified somebody as eligible when they were not.”

The pair of regular season games that the player competed in became forfeits upon discovering his ineligibility, which dropped the Lynx in the conference standings from the top seed in the tournament to the third seed. However, with the news of the forfeits that made Dimond the third seed, they would have had to play in the second round on Tuesday, which they did not.

Due to the retroactive forfeits and missed games from to their re-seeding, Dimond was disqualified from the tournament, and finished in sixth place.

Over the past two years, Anchorage schools has been operating under a waiver from ASAA that allowed them to have more leniency on academic eligibility, but the rule is back in effect in 2022. Lang said that ahead of the new semester, the message of return of strict eligibility requirements was clearly relayed to all of the Anchorage schools and the coaches.

Despite the accidental infraction, Lang said that the rule is hard and fast.

“Unfortunately it is a heavy consequence. I really feel for the students who are on the team, right. None of them did anything wrong, right, they went out there and played their heart out,” Lang said.

The Dimond Lynx may be out of their region tournament, but they still have a strong chance to qualify the state tournament. The top four teams from the CIC tournament automatically get a birth into the state tournament, as well as two at large teams will be selected by an ASAA committee that will evaluate seeding criteria.

ASAA Executive Director Billy Strickland said that it is “highly improbable that Dimond doesn’t earn one of the at large births.”

Now that Dimond is out of the CIC hockey tournament, the Chugiak Mustangs and West Eagles will play in the semifinal game. The winner of that game will compete against the South Anchorage Wolverines in the championship game on Saturday.

