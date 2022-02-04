Advertisement

Keegan Messing’s Olympic status in limbo due to COVID-19 protocols

(KTUU)
By Austin Sjong
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:23 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Keegan Messing was supposed to be competing in the team figure skating event for Canada on Thursday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but the Alaskan born figure skater is stuck in Canada awaiting a negative COVID-19 test before he can travel.

According the Canadian Broadcasting Corporations website, Messing is still in Canada awaiting negative tests before he can travel to Beijing. The delay is going to cause Messing to miss the first team event in Men’s Figure skating.

Alaska’s Sports Source reached out to Messing, who said that he could not talk about the situation at this time and did not confirm or deny that had tested positive for COVID-19. Messing also said that there will be more information in the coming days.

This is set to be Messing’s second Olympic games after competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more details become available.

