Public forum held for Eagle River, Chugiak over reapportionment

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The final stages are taking place before a new voting district map for the Municipality of Anchorage is chosen, and on Thursday night the Anchorage Reapportionment Committee is hosting a town hall meeting in Eagle River for the community to voice opinions.

The point of the town hall is for anyone in the community to come by and leave comments about the reapportionment process, or get their own questions answered.

The redistricting process takes place every 10 years once new U.S. Census data is reported. There is also a ballot proposition that voters passed to add a new member to District 1, in the downtown Anchorage and Government Hill area, currently served by Anchorage Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant, leading the assembly to redraw the lines for the six districts.

“My district is for sure going to be the most affected because it’s going to nearly double and then every other district is going to shed a good chunk,” Constant said. “So all the districts this time will be affected more than in reapportionments past.”

Currently, District 1 has more than 26,000 people, with other districts having more than 50,000 people, according to the U.S. Census, and with the reapportionment the assembly is looking to make all the districts have around 48,5000 people each. To that end, the assembly is seeking public input.

“So we’re trying to make it as flexible as possible so that people can come in, look at the maps, leave some comments,” assembly member Crystal Kennedy said. “They can do that both verbally or written, and then leave if they need to.”

Some of the concerns brought up to Kennedy have been maps that would combine Eagle River and Chugiak with Hillside, which is currently in the South Anchorage district, or would combine the northern part of the municipality with Girdwood, which is also in the South Anchorage district.

“We recognize that, you know, Girdwood is a town like Eagle River is a town, and to put us together with Anchorage in between really creates a huge distance between us, so that becomes problematic in a lot of ways,” Kennedy said.

The Anchorage Reapportionment Committee will be using all the public comment to determine what maps they want, and which they don’t want, before making decisions.

“It’s a typical, what I would call a typical assembly process, so we’ve still got quite a few weeks to go before we get to any final decisions, and the public input is going to be key in all of it,” Kennedy said.

The committee will also hold a meeting on Feb. 9, to narrow down the maps before introducing a plan to the assembly.

