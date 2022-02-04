Advertisement

Southwest Airlines to resume alcohol sales on flights

Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.
Southwest Airlines will return to offering an expanded selection of beverages Feb. 16.(Southwest)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:11 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The booze is back on Southwest Airlines flights.

At least it will be Feb. 16.

The airline reduced beverage offerings during the pandemic, just stocking sodas, juice and coffee.

But soon flights will have beer, wine and liquor for sale. They’ll also have more non-alcoholic drinks for free.

Southwest says customers can use their 2020 and 2021 drink coupons through this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Teens arrested after vehicle in Wasilla stolen with child inside, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage man threatened to drive truck into Mat-Su hospital, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers
Facing a retention crisis, Alaska Legislature considers a more generous first responder retirement scheme
Fort Wainwright.
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges
The Mann Leiser Greenhouse in Russian Jack Springs Park provides a tropical experience for...
A visit to this city-owned greenhouse may be the next best thing to Hawaii

Latest News

COVID-19 Update: Cases of Omicron subvariant discovered in Wisconsin
US death toll from COVID-19 hits 900,000, sped by omicron
FILE - The News Corporation headquarters building is seen Aug. 1, 2017, in New York. News Corp,...
News Corp says it was hacked; believed to be linked to China
The Alaska health department reported over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday in its latest...
Alaska reports over 3,800 new COVID cases Friday
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe
FILE - Employees wearing protective equipment work at a semiconductor production facility for...
House passes bill to boost US computer chip production