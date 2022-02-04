Advertisement

Storms flow into the weekend

Brief ebbs in activity
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:50 PM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A snowy day in Anchorage, and across the Southcentral region. Anchorage reports 1.3 inches today and 5.6 inches for the month, and it’s just the third.

Two large low pressure systems or storms, are whipping up winds and delivering a myriad of winter weather through the state.

Multiple warnings for strong winds, blizzard conditions, snow and freezing drizzle are in effect.

In Southcentral Alaska, the winter weather advisory is dropped for the Kenai Peninsula but the snow hasn’t stopped yet.

Prince William Sound will not only see additional snow, but rain could mix in this weekend too.

The hot spot today was Metlakatla at 46 degrees, and the cold spot was the Eagle Airport, dropping to a very cold 53 degrees below zero.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

JP-SE Storm 2-3-22
Storms ebb and flow into the weekend
Never-ending stormy pattern keeps snow in the forecast
Never-ending stormy pattern keeps snow in the forecast
Never-ending stormy pattern keeps snow in the forecast
Never-ending stormy pattern keeps snow in the forecast
50 Below in Eagle_JP 2-2-22
An amplified storm pattern over Alaska