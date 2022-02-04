Storms flow into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A snowy day in Anchorage, and across the Southcentral region. Anchorage reports 1.3 inches today and 5.6 inches for the month, and it’s just the third.

Two large low pressure systems or storms, are whipping up winds and delivering a myriad of winter weather through the state.

Multiple warnings for strong winds, blizzard conditions, snow and freezing drizzle are in effect.

In Southcentral Alaska, the winter weather advisory is dropped for the Kenai Peninsula but the snow hasn’t stopped yet.

Prince William Sound will not only see additional snow, but rain could mix in this weekend too.

The hot spot today was Metlakatla at 46 degrees, and the cold spot was the Eagle Airport, dropping to a very cold 53 degrees below zero.

