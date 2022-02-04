Advertisement

A visit to this city-owned greenhouse may be the next best thing to Hawaii

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:07 PM AKST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s the time of year when many Alaskans feel they could use a little sunshine. But if a trip to Hawaii isn’t in the cards, they may want to take a drive to East Anchorage to visit the Mann Leiser Memorial Greenhouse in Russian Jack Springs Park.

The greenhouse boasts an extensive collection of tropical and desert plants, and includes an aviary and koi fish pond. It isn’t exactly Hawaii, but with a year-round temperature hovering near 70 degrees, the greenhouse is a great place to get out of the cold and spend a little quiet time.

“It just provides kind of a respite from our reality as Anchorage-ites,” said Municipal Gardener Rich Lott. “Our winters are long and dark and cold, and this kind of gives people a break.”

Lott said the greenhouse opened in the early 1970s and some of the plants inside are nearly as old, including several trees. There’s also a collection of fruiting trees and plants that produce papayas, pineapples and citrus. There’s even the occasional Alaska grown banana.

“They’re a little smaller, but they’re sweeter and in my opinion, better than store bought,” Lott said.

The greenhouse is free to the public but also available for rent as a site for small weddings and other functions. It’s open every day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 4,100 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Alaska by the state since cases were last...
Alaska reports more than 4,100 COVID-19 cases over last 2 days, 8 new resident deaths
The IRS said from July through December, more than 36 million households received monthly...
Child tax credit payments: What’s next?
Jake Johnson learns more about the civilian jobs offered at JBER during a recent job fair in...
Inside the Gates: JBER needs civilian employees
Paul and Marilyn Hueper were the subjects of a mistaken FBI search in Homer, Alaska on April...
Alaska man in mistaken FBI raid runs for lieutenant governor
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth issued a statement saying, “unvaccinated soldiers present risk...
Army to immediately discharge unvaccinated soldiers

Latest News

Zip Kombucha is offering internships to people exiting the military in its Boot 2 Brews program.
Boots 2 Brews provides apprenticeships for those exiting the military
The Wiki-Licious donut shop in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage donut shop raises funds for Tonga
John Bury in his West Anchorage studio. Bury has been a ham radio operator for over 60 years.
Telling Alaska’s Story: John Bury talks about 67 years as a ham radio operator
Alaska Seeds of Change works with young people on growing produce in a hydroponic garden while...
Hydroponics helps youth through Alaska Seeds of Change