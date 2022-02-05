Advertisement

Alaska House to study Oath Keepers after failing to oust Rep. David Eastman from committees

The Alaska House will hold a hearing into the Oath Keepers after failing to remove Rep. David Eastman, a lifetime member of that group, from committees.
By Sean Maguire
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 7:06 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - After failing to remove Wasilla Republican Rep. David Eastman from his committee assignments on Monday, a legislative committee is set to study the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group that’s founder was charged with seditious conspiracy for the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Rep. Chris Tuck, D-Anchorage, will hold the first hearing into the Oath Keepers in the House Military and Veterans’ Affairs Committee next Thursday. Requests have been made to the Anti-Defamation League to come and speak alongside congressional investigators into the Jan. 6 attack.

Tuck emphasized that these hearings are intended to be informational about the Oath Keepers instead of an investigation into Eastman, who is a lifetime member of that group. Members of the Oath Keepers could also potentially come and speak to ensure that the hearings are not one sided, Tuck said.

“Because there’s a lot of public attention towards this, so we’d just like to clear the air,” he added.

There has been a public outcry from some quarters about Eastman’s membership of the Oath Keepers and claims that it runs afoul of the disloyalty clause in the Alaska Constitution, which states:

“No person who advocates, or who aids or belongs to any party or organization or association which advocates, the overthrow by force or violence of the government of the United States or of the State shall be qualified to hold any public office of trust or profit under this constitution.”

Related: Alaska lawmaker has ties to group linked to Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol

Eastman has not denounced the Oath Keepers but he has spoken about going to Washington D.C. last January to protest the 2020 election results. No evidence has emerged that he entered the U.S. Capitol or engaged in any violent activity.

Eastman has been frustrated at this recent process to punish him and says that has lacked transparency.

“I’m glad for any opportunity for the public to be engaged, to know what the decisions are as we’re making them and not find out about them afterwards,” he said on Friday.

On Monday, a House committee voted to remove Eastman from his committee assignments, but that required a majority of House members to then approve that.

“It was very questionable whether we had the votes or not,” Tuck said.

On Monday, Rep. Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla, doubted whether the votes were there. She emphasized at that time that Eastman hasn’t been indicted or charged with anything.

Republican House Speaker Louise Stutes and Tuck suggested the House moved a little too quickly against Eastman on Monday. Votes weren’t counted ahead of time, but some members of the bipartisan House majority still want to debate whether to expel Eastman from the Legislature, censure him or remove him from his committee assignments.

“And before we go down that avenue, we want to make sure we thoroughly examine the situation,” Stutes said.

When asked by Alaska’s News Source if the Eastman issue has become too much of a distraction, Stutes said, “Certainly it is. We have business to take care of.”

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Teens arrested after vehicle in Wasilla stolen with child inside, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers
Facing a retention crisis, Alaska Legislature considers a more generous first responder retirement scheme
Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage man threatened to drive truck into Mat-Su hospital, troopers say
The Mann Leiser Greenhouse in Russian Jack Springs Park provides a tropical experience for...
A visit to this city-owned greenhouse may be the next best thing to Hawaii
Fort Wainwright.
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center
The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center plans to expand
The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center, has received a $250,000 grant from Matson to help fund...
The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center plans to expand
AK House plans to investigate the Oath Keepers.
AK House plans Oath Keepers hearing
A picture taken during municipal election in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage voters can track their ballot starting in the next election