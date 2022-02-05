Alaska State Parks recruiting for advisory board members on Kenai Peninsula

STERLING, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Parks is accepting applications for vacancies on three Kenai Peninsula state park advisory boards.

The Kenai River Special Management Area, Kachemak Bay State Park, and Seward State Parks advisory boards are all in need of volunteer members. Those chosen will have to commit to a three-year term, beginning this July. The Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation is looking for an outdoor enthusiast and public land advocate.

“We are looking for a variety of recreation enthusiasts and public land advocates interested in advising parks staff and helping the parks teams manage communication with the public,” said Jack Blackwell, superintendent of the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation, Kenai Peninsula Region, in a press release.

The advisory boards are the main way that Alaska State Parks integrates public involvement and input with state park management, according to the release.

Advisory board members will be asked to help park managers better understand concerns from local communities. Boards typically meet once a month between September and May. Because of the special nature of the job, park board members will not be outsourced from other states and are only people from Alaska will be accepted for the position.

Those interested in a position on an advisory board can fill out the Alaska State Parks Advisory Board Application at http://dnr.alaska.gov/parks/misc/boards.htm. Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2022.

For more information, people can contact the Kenai Peninsula/Prince William Sound Region State Park office at 907-262-5581.

