The Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center plans to expand

PORTAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Matson granted the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center $250,000 in order to fund construction of an Ocean Education Center.

The planned facility will be located on the conservation center’s grounds near the edge of Turnagain Arm, according to a press release from the conservation center. From the property, Beluga whales are visible during the summer months during high tides. Construction is set to begin during the fall of 2023, and design has begun but not yet been completed.

The new Matson Ocean Education Center will be a classroom designed with a large back deck that faces toward Portage Valley and the front corner which looks out over Turnagain Arm. According to the release, the classroom will be large enough to accommodate 30-50 people, depending upon configuration. The planned construction of the Ocean Education Center will include solar panels, a rain collection system, and other sustainable features.

Proposed site for the new Matson Ocean Education Center at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center (Photo Courtesy Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center)

The education center plans to provide programs that provide information about tides, icebergs and Cook Inlet beluga whales, according to the release.

Some comments on Facebook revealed that some residents were concerned the new building might block the view of Turnagain Arm, but Curator Sarah Howard said that the building is going to compliment its surroundings.

“We have all these rivers,” Howard said. “We have tides, we have glaciers in the mountains, and we have mountains, and we want to really showcase what we have to offer here at the wildlife center and this building will fit right along with that theme.”

