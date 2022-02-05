Anchorage voters can track their ballot starting in the next election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 2022 April municipal election is only two months out, and Anchorage voters can now sign up to receive ballot notifications.

Anchorage Assembly member Pete Petersen said the assembly became aware of ballot tracking last year, researched it, and then included it in the city’s budget. It’s only slated to cost a few thousand dollars.

“We had hoped that we would be able to do it in the election last year, but we just didn’t quite have time to pull it off ... but we’re happy that we’re going to be able to add this to the vote-by-mail this year,” Petersen said.

All people have to do is sign up with their name, birth year and area code. Those interested can even select what type of alert they would want from text, email or voicemail. Voters can also set a time frame of when they want to be messaged.

“Ballot tracking is considered a best practice as far as vote-by-mail is concerned because it allows the voter to keep track of their ballot ... from the time it’s put in the mail to be sent to them, to the time where it is actually counted,” Petersen said.

Here are the kinds of alerts people can expect to get when they sign up for ballot tracking:

Your ballot package is mailed to you.

Your ballot return envelope is mailed back to Municipality of Anchorage Elections through USPS.

Municipality of Anchorage Elections has received your ballot return envelope, through the mail, or from a secure drop box or vote center.

The signature on your ballot return envelope is determined to match the reference signature(s) on file from the State of Alaska Voter Registration Database and your ballot has been accepted and is being counted; or

There was a problem with the signature on your ballot return envelope and further action must be taken in order for your vote to be counted.

If people have any questions about any alert they receive, they can call the Voter Hotline at 907-243-VOTE (8683) or email the city elections center at elections@anchorageak.gov.

