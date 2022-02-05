Advertisement

Aniak man fatally shot by US Marshals serving high-risk warrant, troopers say

By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 10:30 AM AKST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ANIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers report that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force fatally shot a man in Aniak as they were attempting to serve a high-risk arrest warrant on Friday.

According to an online dispatch, troopers requested that the Marshals assist in serving a $2,500 warrant for 34-year-old Andrew John of Aniak on charges of third-degree assault for an incident that occurred on Jan. 29.

As members of the task force began clearing the house at approximately 1 p.m., troopers reported that John shot at and injured deputy Marshal, who was evacuated. The injured deputy Marshal was taken to a clinic in Aniak and later flown to an Anchorage hospital. According to the dispatch, Marshals then created a perimeter around the home before John emerged with a loaded shotgun “a short time later.”

“In response to the threat, multiple members of the task force fired their weapons fatally striking John. John was declared deceased at the scene,” troopers wrote.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation took over investigative responsibility of the event. Once the investigation is complete, it will be independently reviewed by the Office of Special Prosecutions. Troopers reported that the injured deputy U.S. Marshal is in fair condition.

