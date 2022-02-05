Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Rescuing Romeo

By Elinor Baty
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM AKST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rescuing animals is not for the faint of heart.

Often times, before you see the cute and cuddly pictures posted of cats and dogs that are up for adoption, animal rescue organizations must first rehabilitate and nurse those animals back to health.

That is exactly the kind of work AK Cat and Dog rescue does. For one litter of pups, it meant being taken from a life of pain and uncertainty and given a second chance. This is the story of just one of those pups.

