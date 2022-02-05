Kikkan Randall talks about the Olympics and winning that gold medal in 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in 20 years, Kikkan Randall isn’t heading to the Olympics as an athlete. She will be working for NBC as an analyst for the cross-country skiing events during the Winter Games.

Randall recently sat down with Tracy Sinclare to talk about her Olympic experience and how losing out on the gold medal in 2014 changed her perspective on the sport and her career.

Check out the interview above or watch it on TV on one of the Alaska's News Source streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple and Roku.

