Advertisement

Kikkan Randall talks about the Olympics and winning that gold medal in 2018

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:29 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in 20 years, Kikkan Randall isn’t heading to the Olympics as an athlete. She will be working for NBC as an analyst for the cross-country skiing events during the Winter Games.

Randall recently sat down with Tracy Sinclare to talk about her Olympic experience and how losing out on the gold medal in 2014 changed her perspective on the sport and her career.

Related: Kikkan Randall takes her talents to television and talks life after Olympic gold

Check out the interview above or watch it on TV on one of the Alaska’s News Source streaming apps on Amazon Fire, Apple and Roku. Click here for instructions on how to add the Alaska’s News Source streaming app to your TV.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Teens arrested after vehicle in Wasilla stolen with child inside, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers
Facing a retention crisis, Alaska Legislature considers a more generous first responder retirement scheme
Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage man threatened to drive truck into Mat-Su hospital, troopers say
The Mann Leiser Greenhouse in Russian Jack Springs Park provides a tropical experience for...
A visit to this city-owned greenhouse may be the next best thing to Hawaii
Fort Wainwright.
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

Anchorage skier Scott Patterson poses with 2022 Winter Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at the...
Alaska’s Scott Patterson ready for new challenges at second Olympic Games
Kikkan Randall talks about her Olympic experience and the future of the sport of cross country...
Talking with Kikkan Randal about her Olympics experience and winning that gold medal in 2018
The dissident said he believes the IOC capitulated to China.
Ai Wei Wei discusses Olympics in China
Security stand outside the National Stadium known as the Bird's Nest ahead of the opening...
Emboldened China opens Olympics, with lockdown and boycotts