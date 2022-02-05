Advertisement

Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:09 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer with the Palmer Police Department struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street while the officer drove a department patrol vehicle, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday morning, on Bogard Road at Green Forest Drive in Palmer. According to an online troopers dispatch report, a pedestrian was walking west on Bogard Road “when they attempted to cross the roadway suddenly and into the path of the” Palmer police vehicle.

According to the report, the officer tried to avoid the collision but was unable to, and struck the pedestrian with the front right passenger side of the vehicle. The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers wrote.

The troopers have taken over responsibility for this case and investigation.

Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain said via email that no traffic laws were violated in the collision and there was no impairment involved. He said the patrol vehicle was travelling “at or below the speed limit.”

“The pedestrian failed to yield the right of way on a roadway with no crosswalks or signals,” DeSpain wrote.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers
Teens arrested after vehicle in Wasilla stolen with child inside, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers
Facing a retention crisis, Alaska Legislature considers a more generous first responder retirement scheme
Alaska State Troopers
Anchorage man threatened to drive truck into Mat-Su hospital, troopers say
The Mann Leiser Greenhouse in Russian Jack Springs Park provides a tropical experience for...
A visit to this city-owned greenhouse may be the next best thing to Hawaii
Fort Wainwright.
Fort Wainwright soldier arrested on sexual abuse charges

Latest News

A picture taken during municipal election in Anchorage, Alaska.
Anchorage voters can track their ballot starting in the next election
Medicaid Barriers in Alaska
Medicaid Barriers in Alaska
Alaska State Parks is currently accepting applications for vacancies on three Kenai Peninsula...
Alaska State Parks recruiting for advisory board members on Kenai Peninsula
Cover page of the report, "Sick of Waiting."
Survey shows barriers to Medicaid access in Alaska