Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An officer with the Palmer Police Department struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street while the officer drove a department patrol vehicle, according to the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were notified of a collision involving a pedestrian on Thursday morning, on Bogard Road at Green Forest Drive in Palmer. According to an online troopers dispatch report, a pedestrian was walking west on Bogard Road “when they attempted to cross the roadway suddenly and into the path of the” Palmer police vehicle.

According to the report, the officer tried to avoid the collision but was unable to, and struck the pedestrian with the front right passenger side of the vehicle. The person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, troopers wrote.

The troopers have taken over responsibility for this case and investigation.

Public Information Officer Tim DeSpain said via email that no traffic laws were violated in the collision and there was no impairment involved. He said the patrol vehicle was travelling “at or below the speed limit.”

“The pedestrian failed to yield the right of way on a roadway with no crosswalks or signals,” DeSpain wrote.

