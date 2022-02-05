Survey shows barriers to Medicaid access in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new report by the Center for Popular Democracy on barriers to Medicaid access in seven states, including Alaska, shows how even people who are eligible for Medicaid struggle to enroll and maintain coverage due to bureaucratic roadblocks and lack of knowledge about eligibility.

The report, “Sick of Waiting: Barriers to Medicaid Keep Healthcare Out of Reach,” reveals how each of the states’ Medicaid services are falling short.

In Alaska, nearly 235,000, or about one in three, residents rely on Medicaid. Per capita, that’s more than the national average of about one in five. For the report, 68 community members across the state were surveyed about their experience applying for Medicaid.

The survey found that 87% of the respondents experienced challenges when they tried to enroll in Medicaid. The most common barriers to enrollment include no one answering the phone or calls being dropped, long wait times, the website being difficult to navigate, the office being closed when they went or not having an office nearby, not having transportation to the office, not understanding how to apply, unhelpful representatives, and feeling shame or stigma in applying.

When asked how satisfied they were with their recent Medicaid application process, only 36.9% reported being satisfied. According to the survey, 53% reported being dissatisfied, while the remaining 10.1% reported being neither satisfied nor dissatisfied.

According to the report, some respondents described not receiving a response to their applications for months or not even receiving notice that they were approved. This could potentially cause missed medications, delays in tests and appointments, or medical debt.

Administrative barriers, such as cumbersome paperwork demands or enrollment processes, were also mentioned.

And after being approved for and enrolling in Medicaid, maintaining enrollment can be a challenge. Those barriers include complex renewal procedures, administrative requirements with strict deadlines and no grace periods to maintain eligibility, and periodic or even frequent eligibility reviews can contribute to disenrollment in Medicaid and increase uninsured rates. Nearly one in five respondents reported not knowing about the renewal requirements and process.

To make matters worse, the COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened some of the barriers. With offices closed, many had to apply over the phone or through the website, which was challenging to many.

But the report also outlines a wide range of best practice suggestions that address many of the challenges. Among them, applications should use plain language and be easy to read and understand, create an online live chat option, and create a mobile app that allows recipients to receive notices and update their information.

Read the full Alaska report here.

