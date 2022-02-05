Advertisement

UPDATE: 4 boys missing from Kentucky found safe in Illinois

Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a...
Kentucky State Police have issued an Amber Alert for four young children after being taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening.
By WAVE Staff and Dustin Vogt
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 9:11 PM AKST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Kentucky State Police confirmed four young boys taken by a Bardstown man on Friday evening have been located safe and unharmed in Illinois.

An Amber Alert was initially activated for the four children on Friday evening.

According to a release, 32-year-old Richard Samual Gray allegedly murdered his girlfriend around 5 p.m. and left the victim’s residence with four boys.

A neighbor told police they witnessed Gray take the four children, load them in a Jeep and flee the scene. Gray’s relationship with the children is unknown.

Police say the suspect is now in custody.

