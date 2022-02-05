Advertisement

The weekend sees fewer weather warnings

A few sunny breaks are sprinkled in the weekend in Southcentral Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:48 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A much-needed break from the roller-coaster of winter storms and big temperature swings comes through the weekend. Southcentral Alaska will see one storm system exiting the region, while a new developing low is heading north.

The Southeast portion of the state will see the most weekend woes as far as weather. Rain is expected to be heavy in spots with winds gusting to 50 mph in the Sitka area Saturday. Northern panhandle locations, the Haines Borough, Taiya Inlet, Lynn Canal and the Klondike Highway are in a winter storm warning starting Saturday afternoon. Snowfall amounts are estimated between 8 and 18 inches.

The hot spot was 46 in Metlakatla and Nuiqsut dropped to 43 below to grab the cold spot for the state.

The weekend sees fewer weather warnings
