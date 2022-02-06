Active weather continues across Southern Alaska, cold and clear across the north

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a gorgeous start to the weekend with stunning sunsets Friday and Saturday. Thank you to everyone who shared pictures this weekend already. Here’s what it looked like from South Anchorage Friday evening.

A storm is moving into Southcentral Sunday. Clouds will spread north across Southcentral Sunday with snow likely by Sunday night across much of the region. Most of the lower elevations will see less than 2″ of snow with this storm, however, Valdez and the Copper River Basin will see 4-6″.

Further south, temperatures are warming across Southeast! Highs will reach the 40s tomorrow with snow levels climbing to 2,000′ near Juneau.

An Urban Avalanche Advisory is in effect and Thaine Road is closed at the avalanche gates due to high avalanche danger. The area will see another 1-3″ of rain through Monday evening.

This is on top of what has already been a record start to the 2022 year.

The previous record was just less than 12″ in 2015. Here are look back at the precipitation totals for each year from January 1st through February 4th since 1944.

When it comes to snowfall, Juneau is more than 40″ above-normal season to date.

