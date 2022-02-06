Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking for information regarding the location of a man they say walked away from the Cordova Center on Sunday.

According to a community alert, Anchorage police say that 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the reentry program at the Cordova Center.

Police say that a misdemeanor escape warrant has been obtained for Simmonds, and are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 311.

