Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate

Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are seeking information regarding his whereabouts.(Photo courtesy Anchorage police)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 10:59 AM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are asking for information regarding the location of a man they say walked away from the Cordova Center on Sunday.

According to a community alert, Anchorage police say that 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the reentry program at the Cordova Center.

Police say that a misdemeanor escape warrant has been obtained for Simmonds, and are asking that anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 311.

