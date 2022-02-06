Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers report that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force fatally shot...
Aniak man fatally shot by US Marshals serving high-risk warrant, troopers say
Alaska State Troopers
Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say
At is February 1 regular meeting, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School board passed a motion...
Fairbanks School Board approves closing of two elementary schools
Rep. David Eastman at a committee hearing.
Alaska House to study Oath Keepers after failing to oust Rep. David Eastman from committees
The Alaska health department reported over 3,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday in its latest...
Alaska reports over 3,800 new COVID cases Friday

Latest News

Senator Dan Sullivan
Sen. Dan Sullivan discusses Ukraine, dependence on foreign oil
First Phase Basic Underwater Demolition/SEALs (BUD/S) candidates conduct physical training...
Navy identifies SEAL trainee who died after ‘Hell Week’
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan gives an update about the ongoing talks...
Top Biden aide says Ukraine invasion could come ‘any day’
As thousands of Russian troops are situated near the border of Ukraine, the U.S. is keeping an...
U.S., allies keep close watch on Russia