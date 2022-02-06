Advertisement

Sen. Dan Sullivan discusses Ukraine, dependence on foreign oil

By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 2:46 PM AKST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said this week he agrees with President Joe Biden’s call not to put U.S. combat troops in Ukraine to deter a possible Russian invasion.

Sullivan also supports the president’s decision to use NATO troops to defend NATO allies. U.S. troops, according to the Biden administration, could go into Ukraine to help with evacuations.

The president approved the deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to Eastern Europe on Wednesday, and 1,000 of them will head to Romania while most of the remaining troops will depart to to Poland.

The actions come as Russia continues to build up its military presence along the Ukrainian border. Reuters reported nearly 100,000 Russian troops are stationed there.

“I repeatedly warned the administration, we are going to be tested as a nation,” said Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “The authoritarians around the world are going to test American resolve. That’s happening, they’re going to test American credibility.”

Sullivan also criticized the Biden administration for its policies to reduce dependency on oil and natural gas. Sullivan said several decisions to close federal lands for development, especially in Alaska, has created a national security threat.

That includes the Jan. 10 decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The agency announced an end to a decision by former President Donald Trump’s administration that authorized expanded leasing and development in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska, or NPR-A.

“They come in to office, driven by the far left, and they start cutting back on the production of American energy, it makes no sense. It’s national security suicide,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan claimed the U.S. has doubled the amount of oil imported from Russia in about a year.

