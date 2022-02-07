Advertisement

Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting

FastCast February 7, 2022
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The U.S. Air Force has been ordered to pay more than $230 million in damages to survivors and victims’ families for a deadly shooting at a Texas church.

The ruling comes from a Texas federal judge who earlier decided that the Air Force was liable for the massacre carried out by a former serviceman.

More than two dozen people were killed in the 2017 attack in Sutherland Springs when Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire during a Sunday service.

A lawsuit alleged the Air Force might have prevented the deaths by flagging Kelley’s prior assault conviction, preventing him from legally buying the weapon used in the shooting.

