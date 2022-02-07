Alaska born and trained skiers post strong finishes in Olympic skiathlon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Of the Alaskan Olympians, five athletes that were born in or train in Alaska all participated in the first medal event of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. For the men, it was a 30km skiathlon and for the Women it was a 15 km skiathlon.

The highest finishing Alaskan Olympian was Scott Patterson, who nearly cracked the top 10 with an 11th place finish. Service High School product Gus Schumacher finished in 39th, as the 21-year-old is competing in his first Olympics while Patterson is in his second.

For the women it was Rosie Brennan who led the pack, finishing in 14th place. Skiing for Australia, Jessica Yeaton came in in 31st place, and Alaska Pacific University skier Hailey Swirbul was not far behind Yeaton with a 40th place finish.

In a skiathlon, skiers do the first half of the race classic style then at the mid way point they switch over to their skate skis and do the next half of the race freestyle.

Even though thee Alaskan Olympians are thousands of miles away and the time difference is substantial, The Alaska Pacific University Nordic Ski team held a watch party for the women’s skiathlon event. The watch party was held outside and with the temperatures hovering around 18 degrees, supporters were all huddled around heaters as they watched the race on a projector.

“We have a saying — from APU Nordic although this carries throughout — is that we are stronger as a team. So you know, from supporting people at races to supporting each other from afar and I think just knowing that everybody’s here to watch them and cheer them on from home, I think that means a lot to them and really kind of boosts there spirit” APU skiing Marketing Director Penny Smythe said.

With the time change, the race didn’t start until about 10:45 p.m. Alaska time and didn’t finish until around 11:45 p.m. The Alaskan spirit powered through, and nearly everyone stayed for the entirety of the race, cheering and ringing cowbells when an APU skier was shown on the broadcast.

Alaska has yet to have a skier finish in the top 10 yet at this year’s Olympic games, but now the skiers know what the trails are going to feel like and many of their strongest events still to come. Another watch party is likely as Alaskans support fellow Alaskans looking to get a taste of Olympic glory.

