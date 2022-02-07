Alaska reports 3,082 COVID cases over the weekend, continuing downward trend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s reported COVID-19 cases continued to see an overall trend downward, with the state health department reporting just over 3,000 additional infections over the last three days.

The Department of Health and Social Services reported 3,082 new cases Monday — 3,021 among Alaska residents and 61 among nonresidents. According to the department, there were 1,637 new cases reported for Friday, 817 for Saturday and just 567 for Sunday, the last amount the lowest single-day case count since Jan. 2 of this year. Of the 61 nonresident cases, 27 were reported Friday, 26 on Saturday and eight on Sunday.

The week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 saw a 29% decrease in new cases statewide, compared to the previous seven days, but all areas of Alaska are still considered to be at “high” alert status, meaning case rates are at 100 or more new cases per 100,000 over the past seven days.

The total number of Alaska resident deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 1,060. The state has also recorded 33 nonresidents who have died in Alaska with COVID-19. The health department will be reporting additional deaths on Wednesdays.

Current hospitalizations in the state remained stagnant with 127 now hospitalized, down from 128 reported Friday. Among all hospitalizations in the state, 13% are due to COVID-19, with six patients currently on a ventilator. There are 28 available adult ICU beds in the state, but just six left open in Anchorage.

Community transmission rates in Alaska also saw another drop, although the state remains No. 1 among all 50 U.S. states in its rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Alaska tops the list at 1,657.5 cases per 100,000 individuals over the last seven days, which is a decrease from Friday’s reported case rate of 1,921.2. Mississippi currently ranks second among U.S. states at 1,149.

Alaska’s vaccination numbers continue to increase only marginally, with the total percent of residents plus military members and veterans who have gotten at least one vaccine dose staying at 69.2%, while those who have completed their immunization series now at 61.8% and those that have received a booster shot at 25.9%.

