Advertisement

Amazon increasing base salary caps to 350K

Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.
Amazon is breaking the bank in an attempt to entice employees.(Source: WBRC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:41 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon hopes to entice employees with bigger paychecks.

The e-commerce and cloud computing giant is increasing its maximum base pay in the U.S. from $160,000 to $350,000 per year.

According to an internal blog post Monday, Amazon also said it will boost its overall compensation ranges for most jobs globally.

These changes are in effect for corporate and technology workers.

A spokesperson for Amazon wouldn’t comment but confirmed the authenticity of the blog post.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate
Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings
Alaska State Troopers report that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force fatally shot...
Aniak man fatally shot by US Marshals serving high-risk warrant, troopers say
Service High Partners Club excited to cheer on Anchorage skier Gus Schumacher at the Olympics
Alaska State Troopers
Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say

Latest News

A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
Monday brought a flurry of high-level diplomatic sit-downs as the West tries to ease tensions...
Diplomatic efforts ramp up amid Russia-Ukraine tensions