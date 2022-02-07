Amplified weather pattern keeps winter weather in the forecast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some light snow is flying across parts of Southcentral this morning, as a low that moved into Prince William Sound through the overnight hours is slowing falling apart. While the activity is dwindling across the region, portions of Prince William Sound could hold onto snow showers through the day. The remnants of the low is leading to some breezy winds this morning, keeping wind chills in the teens. Outside of a continued flurry chance through the day, Monday will remain fairly dry across much of Southcentral, with some peeks of sunshine possible into the afternoon hours. Any peeks of sunshine will be brief, as clouds will quickly build back in through the evening hours.

A train of lows will build into the Gulf of Alaska through the week, keeping daily snowfall chances in the forecast. These lows will not only bring snow, but consistenly reinforcing the warmer air across the region. Daily highs across the region will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, with the warmer locations expected to be along coastal regions of Southcentral. While we’ll see some snow build in through the overnight hours, we’ll only see light accumulation for Anchroage, with higher amounts on the Kenai and Prince William Sound. The better fetch of moisture arrives with the second low that arrives by midweek. This area of low pressure will bring accumulations up to 4 inches for Anchorage with higher amounts elsewhere.

For Southeast, the focus shifts to what looks to be an atmospheric river setup. This could bring a deluge of rain to the area through the week, which could lead to some minor flooding and avalanche concerns. The greatest threat looks to arrive Tuesday through Thursday, so it bears watching.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday!

