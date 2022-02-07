Advertisement

Frontier Airlines flights temporarily grounded

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s...
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all Frontier Airlines flights at the airline’s request(Source: Frontier Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:35 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday morning, Frontier Airlines flights couldn’t leave the runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded them all at the airline’s request

Frontier issued a statement saying the airline experienced a technology issue. It claims that issue has been resolved and said flights should resume later in the day.

The grounding comes on the same day Frontier and Spirit Airlines announced they are merging in a deal worth $6.6 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate
Alaska State Troopers report that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force fatally shot...
Aniak man fatally shot by US Marshals serving high-risk warrant, troopers say
Service High Partners Club excited to cheer on Anchorage skier Gus Schumacher at the Olympics
Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings
Alaska State Troopers
Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say

Latest News

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Billie Eilish stops concert to help fan struggling to breathe find inhaler
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert: Floyd died because his breathing was restricted
Ukrainians prepare for war at the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster. (Source:...
Ukraine trains for war in Chernobyl