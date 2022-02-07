Houston Hawks soar to first DII Hockey state championship in 7 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Houston Hawks beat the Palmer Moose 4-2 to win the DII State Hockey Championship. Behind two goals from Anfim Konev the Hawks, ended up on top after a tough game against Palmer, last season’s state runner up.

“Bro it’s unbelievable right now we have been down bad for the last couple years and winning this is just amazing it’s one of the greatest things as a senior and it hopefully inspires all my younger teammates to push themselves as hard and win. It was great,” Eric Preboski said.

After winning 8-1 in their first game of the tournament, Houston’s road to the championship was anything but easy. The Hawks went up against the defending state champion Homer Mariners in the semifinals, and managed to squeak by the Mariners 2-1. Then the Hawks went on to play the Palmer Moose and with the tournament taking place at the Menard Sports Complex just outside of Wasilla, it was basically a battle of the Valley with fans for both schools showing up in big numbers to support their teams.

In the end though, the No. 1 seeded Houston Hawks proved that they truly are the best DII hockey team in the state, getting the championship trophy back for the first time since 2015.

