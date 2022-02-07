Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:01 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

