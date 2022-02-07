Advertisement

Truckers rally in Anchorage, Eagle River to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings

Industry workers, others joined in on road rally in solidarity
By Dave Leval
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:51 PM AKST
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Truckers made a big delivery to Eagle River Sunday in their showing of solidarity with workers protesting COVID-19 mandates now in place for anyone looking to cross the United States’ shared border with Canada.

More than 100 Alaskan truckers stopped at the Lions Club to show support for their Canadian counterparts, including the truckers and others from abroad who have spent almost two weeks parked outside the Canadian parliament in protest of mandates. Most of them want to end the nation’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate that’s been in place since Jan. 15, requiring that all truckers entering Canada be fully vaccinated. The U.S. imposed a similar mandate a week later, on Jan. 22.

The so-called “Alaska Freedom Convoy” started its journey at Cabela’s in South Anchorage Sunday afternoon. The large group weaved its way through town, and then on to the Glenn Highway for a trip to Eagle River.

“Show our support, not just for us in Alaska,” said Troy Tuttle, a driver from McKenna Brothers Paving who took part in the rally, “but people down in the states, Canada, everywhere.”

The Anchorage demonstration came together about a week after a Jan. 29 rally in Juneau.

“We want to support our truckers,” said Jamie Allard, who organized the protest and is currently a member of the Anchorage Assembly. “Without them, we’re not getting our supply. We need to get our supplies here. People need to be recognized for everything we’re doing here in our city.”

The convoy in Anchorage, Allard said, also raised money for those truckers not working as they continue their protest in Canada’s capital city of Ottawa.

As of Sunday, Ottawa was under a state of emergency declared by Mayor Jim Watson, who said the protests there pose a “serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents.”

