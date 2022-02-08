Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle talks new role, issues impacting the community

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Enforcement, engagement and encouragement — these are three pillars for newly appointed Anchorage Police Chief Michael Kerle.

Kerle was confirmed as the next chief of police at last week’s Anchorage Assembly meeting after being appointed by Mayor Dave Bronson in December. He replaces outgoing chief Ken McCoy, who abruptly announced his retirement in November after serving in the role of chief for less than a year.

Kerle sat for an interview with several Anchorage news outlets on Monday, answering questions about the biggest challenges facing the community right now.

“I think the biggest challenge is, right now, is just establishing trust throughout the whole community,” Kerle said. “... We need to get the national narrative about police and policing, and we need to look at it at more of a local level.”

Kerle wants to work with the partnerships former chief McCoy built and then expand upon all those efforts to help bridge the gap between the department and the community, he said.

“We can’t do it alone, we need the community,” Kerle said. “We’re members of the community, we represent the community and I want enhanced representation from our community members on our police department, and I will do everything I can to go out there and find out what the concerns are about the police department. I will address those concerns based on the facts that are presented to me.”

Kerle also addressed homelessness at Monday’s press conference and how the police department plays a role.

“We will enforce the laws that are in place that may deal with the homeless,” Kerle said. “We want to be part of the solution, we want to make sure that everyone in the community comes together to address homelessness.”

Another issue he addressed was the body camera policy that the department is still developing, which he said should be ready to go sometime this year. The department has been working on forming a body camera policy since voters approved the technology for the department in last April’s municipal election.

The process was paused for two months while the city worked out legal considerations regarding the state’s privacy laws, while the public and advocates have been calling for greater transparency to be worked into the policy.

“We’re looking forward to body cameras. I’m looking forward to body cameras, our officers want body cameras,” Kerle said. “It will help with the transparency and trust and accountability for the police department and citizens. This works both ways, it’s a tool to protect officers from files of false accusations against them, and it makes sure we’re held accountable, too.”

The city is hosting a joint work session with the Public Safety Advisory Commission on the topic of body cameras on Feb. 18 and those interested can get more information on the city website.

