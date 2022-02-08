Advertisement

Attorneys petition Alaska Supreme Court to rehear climate change case

(Source: Associated Press)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:44 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The attorneys for 16 young Alaskans who challenged state law that promotes the development of Alaska’s fossil fuels have filed a petition for the case to be heard again after it was dismissed.

In a split decision last month, the Alaska Supreme Court had dismissed the constitutional challenge to the state’s energy policies. The decision was split 3-2. In the majority opinion, three judges sided with the arguments made by the State of Alaska, which was that the plaintiffs’ concerns were really about policy questions and should be addressed by the legislature.

On Monday, the nonprofit Our Children’s Trust announced in a press release that attorneys for the 16 youth in Sagoonick v. State of Alaska have filed a petition for the case to be reheard. The press release notes that two of the judges who joined the majority opinion — Justices Joel Bolger and Craig Stowers — are retired and no longer on the bench.

The case was initially filed in 2017 and claims that Alaska’s policy when it comes to fossil fuel energy “causes and exacerbates” climate change in the state.

“Our hope is that the justices will take another look at how urgent and important constitutional review of the statute challenged in this case is to the lives of these young people,” said Andrew Welle, lead counsel for the youth plaintiffs, in the press release. “Every day that the State’s statutory fossil fuel promotion policy remains on the books is another day that Alaska’s political branches continue to irreversibly harm these young Alaskans. If courts don’t step in to review the life-threatening conduct of the political branches now, it will soon be too late to protect these youth.”

According to the release, the Alaska Supreme Court will now consider whether to hear the case again. If the petition is granted, the court will have to request a response from the state.

