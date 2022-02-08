Advertisement

Big storms and big extremes in temperature

By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:51 PM AKST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A stormy pattern persists for the state as the week progresses.

Low pressure is rotating Southeast of Kodiak, and the storm is moving north. Southcentral Alaska will also see snow, light snow, pushing in overnight. Anchorage will see 1 inch of snow, 2 inches at the most.

For Southwest Alaska, more snow is coming Thursday into Friday, with a blizzard warning for the Bethel and surrounding areas. About 3-7 inches of snow are expected, and winds will gust to 45 mph.

Very cold air will set up over the northern half of the state. Temperatures are expected to reach the 30s below zero and wind chills will continue to drop and hold around 70 to 80 below zero. Deadhorse saw a morning low of 50 below, and north winds to 14 mph put the wind chill down to 84 below.

Deadhorse Alaska Cold 2-7-22
Deadhorse Alaska Cold 2-7-22(Alaska's Weather Source)

Southeast Alaska sees heavy rains as we head through the week. Juneau has seen more than 100 inches of snow so far this winter. Rain has also been an issue, with heavy rain to wash across the region this week.

Storms push through every 24 to 36 hours in the coming week. We have four storms to come in the next seven days.

For Monday, the hot spot for the state was Metlakatla and Ketchikan with 44 degrees, and the cold spot went to Nuiqsut at 53 below zero.

Stay with the Alaska’s Weather Source weather team for updates on the forecast. Download the weather app here.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Police say 39-year-old Levi Simmonds walked away from the Cordova Center, and are...
Anchorage police seeking information on escaped inmate
Truckers joined a convoy in Anchorage to travel to Eagle River in a display of opposition to...
Alaskan truck drivers rally to oppose COVID-19 vaccine mandates for US-Canada border crossings
Alaska State Troopers report that members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force fatally shot...
Aniak man fatally shot by US Marshals serving high-risk warrant, troopers say
Service High Partners Club excited to cheer on Anchorage skier Gus Schumacher at the Olympics
Alaska State Troopers
Palmer police officer strikes, injures pedestrian while driving patrol car, troopers say

Latest News

Deadhorse Alaska Cold-Melissa Frey 2-7-22
Big storms and big extremes in temperature
Amplified weather pattern keeps winter weather in the forecast
Amplified weather pattern keeps winter weather in the forecast
Amplified weather pattern keeps winter weather in the forecast
Amplified weather pattern keeps winter weather in the forecast
Record rainfall in Juneau.
Active weather continues across Southern Alaska, cold and clear across the north