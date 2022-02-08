Big storms and big extremes in temperature

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A stormy pattern persists for the state as the week progresses.

Low pressure is rotating Southeast of Kodiak, and the storm is moving north. Southcentral Alaska will also see snow, light snow, pushing in overnight. Anchorage will see 1 inch of snow, 2 inches at the most.

For Southwest Alaska, more snow is coming Thursday into Friday, with a blizzard warning for the Bethel and surrounding areas. About 3-7 inches of snow are expected, and winds will gust to 45 mph.

Very cold air will set up over the northern half of the state. Temperatures are expected to reach the 30s below zero and wind chills will continue to drop and hold around 70 to 80 below zero. Deadhorse saw a morning low of 50 below, and north winds to 14 mph put the wind chill down to 84 below.

Southeast Alaska sees heavy rains as we head through the week. Juneau has seen more than 100 inches of snow so far this winter. Rain has also been an issue, with heavy rain to wash across the region this week.

Storms push through every 24 to 36 hours in the coming week. We have four storms to come in the next seven days.

For Monday, the hot spot for the state was Metlakatla and Ketchikan with 44 degrees, and the cold spot went to Nuiqsut at 53 below zero.

